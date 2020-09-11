Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 21,732 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Trustmark worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.