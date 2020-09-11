Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 26.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

