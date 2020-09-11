Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

