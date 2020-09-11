Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94,301 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $20,388,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

