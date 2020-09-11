Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $220.29 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

ERIE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

