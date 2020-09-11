Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.75 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after acquiring an additional 787,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after acquiring an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

