Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.61 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Albemarle by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 89,368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Albemarle stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

