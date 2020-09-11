Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.59 Million in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 431.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Allegion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

