Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.48 Million in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

