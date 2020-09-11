Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.24 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $86,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,082,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

