Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 214.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE:SCI opened at $43.34 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.