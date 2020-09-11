Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

