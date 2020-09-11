Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.43 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,325,000 after buying an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 850,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYCB stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

