Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 244,717 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

