Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 55.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,254,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Landstar System stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.