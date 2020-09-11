Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGI. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

