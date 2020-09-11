Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,976 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in FireEye by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FireEye by 91.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,639 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in FireEye by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,112 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.