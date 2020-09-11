Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 175,948 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

CLF stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 2.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

