Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $120,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,472 shares of company stock worth $9,191,637 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOL stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

