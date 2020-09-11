Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Xerox by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Xerox by 8.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $18.63 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

