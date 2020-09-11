Holocene Advisors LP Buys 19,792 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,481,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 518,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $2,944,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

