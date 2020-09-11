Holocene Advisors LP Buys 156 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 125.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

