Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 342.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

