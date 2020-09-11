Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 15,648 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,109,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.