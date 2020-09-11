Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

HMTV stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,700.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,629 shares of company stock worth $302,051. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 774,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

