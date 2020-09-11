Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -204.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Healthequity by 23.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Healthequity by 27.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

