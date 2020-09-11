Head-To-Head Survey: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -0.99% -0.29% -0.18% Global Medical REIT 7.81% 1.82% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57 Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 1.80 $171.92 million $1.63 6.25 Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 8.74 $9.23 million $0.75 17.81

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

