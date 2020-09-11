Head-To-Head Contrast: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) & Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

72.6% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Parsley Energy and Hess Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 1.99 $175.21 million $1.12 8.45 Hess Midstream Partners $848.30 million 0.37 $70.10 million $1.20 14.34

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream Partners. Parsley Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Parsley Energy and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy -200.23% 5.13% 3.06% Hess Midstream Partners 4.66% 1.65% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Parsley Energy and Hess Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 2 20 1 2.96 Hess Midstream Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Parsley Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.35, suggesting a potential upside of 62.24%. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Parsley Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Parsley Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Parsley Energy pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream Partners pays out 145.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Parsley Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hess Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hess Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Hess Midstream Partners on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.