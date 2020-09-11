Head-To-Head Comparison: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) versus Premier (NYSE:PRHL)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 9.42% 9.80% 2.35% Premier N/A N/A N/A

87.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Premier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.35 billion 1.55 $1.41 billion $4.70 10.74 Premier $2.70 million 0.52 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Volatility & Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edison International and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International presently has a consensus target price of $70.79, suggesting a potential upside of 40.17%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Premier.

Summary

Edison International beats Premier on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

