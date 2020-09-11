Head to Head Comparison: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) vs. TechPrecision (NYSE:TPCS)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcosa and TechPrecision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75 TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcosa currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Arcosa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Risk and Volatility

Arcosa has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechPrecision has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and TechPrecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 6.32% 6.86% 5.11% TechPrecision -4.54% -7.15% -4.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of TechPrecision shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arcosa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of TechPrecision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and TechPrecision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.74 billion 1.24 $113.30 million $2.35 18.97 TechPrecision $16.01 million 2.26 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

Summary

Arcosa beats TechPrecision on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves concrete producers; commercial, residential, industrial, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; state and local governments; and equipment rental dealers. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; and pressurized and non-pressurized storage and distribution containers that store and transport various products, such as propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems. The company also provides manufacturing engineering services to assist customers. It serves customers in defense, aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and precision industrial markets. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

