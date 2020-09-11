HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDS. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.45.

HDS stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

