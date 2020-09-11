Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,943 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.91% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 961,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after buying an additional 168,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 370,619 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 327,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,812,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

