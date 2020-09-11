Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) vs. Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Financial Analysis

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hanmi Financial and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camden National has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 9.70% 4.82% 0.47% Camden National 25.84% 11.17% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 1.00 $32.79 million $1.06 8.47 Camden National $210.63 million 2.17 $57.20 million $3.69 8.28

Camden National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanmi Financial. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden National beats Hanmi Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

