Guggenheim Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $38.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.47% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $499.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
