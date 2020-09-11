Guggenheim Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $38.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $499.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.