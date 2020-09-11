Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 8.8%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $34.41. 2,564,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,543,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,224.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

