Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart Sells 1,150 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Graco stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

