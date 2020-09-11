Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $88,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

