Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.93.
Golar LNG stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.86.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.