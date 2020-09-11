Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $770.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gogo will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $18,501,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 273.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

