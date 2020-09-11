GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.