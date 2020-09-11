Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $599.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.54.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,634,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

