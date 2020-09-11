General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.