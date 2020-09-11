General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading Up 7.3%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 4,733,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 822,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Moly stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of General Moly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

