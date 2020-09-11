Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLPI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

GLPI stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

