GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

