G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) were up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 488,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 465,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.97.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 510,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 420,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 141,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

