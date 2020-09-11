G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Strong Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 2,423,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,254,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 638,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $636.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.