G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $677.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

