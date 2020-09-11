FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

FOX stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880 in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FOX by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

