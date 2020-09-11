Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Sells C$1,180,401.65 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total value of C$1,180,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$758,546.76.

David Volkert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,800.00.

Shares of FVI opened at C$9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.8636831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

