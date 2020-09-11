Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,547,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.